NC State Highway Patrol launches saftey initiative for Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) Police agencies across North Carolina have an important goal over the holiday weekend preventing crashes. Last Labor Day weekend, state highway patrol troopers responded to more than 13,000 crashes, some resulting in deaths.

“Last year during the Labor Day holiday Highway and Patrol reported 12 fatalities across the state. That’s 12 individual families that will be affected forever due to a needless collision. We take fatal collisions very seriously,” said First Sgt. Michael Baker, NC State Highway Patrol

Baker tells 9 On Your Side that he doesn’t want to see more families entering the ranks of people forever affected by “needless collisions”. So he and other law-men and women will be out in force this weekend.

They want that number to be much lower this year and you can help them do that:

Plan ahead by ensuring a designated driver has been selected.

Use a ride-sharing service if no designated driver is available.

Prepare for delays by choosing alternate routes.

Monitor speed limits and avoid driving distracted.

Increase following distances

Troopers say drivers who don’t follow this advice and break the law will pay a price.

“They could potentially be put in jail for a set of hours or giving a certain bond so we just do that to make sure they aren’t harming themselves, harming other motorists. But that can be easily avoided,” said Baker.

The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is already underway. Expect to see more troopers, officers, and deputies on the roads.