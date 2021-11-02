NC State in contention in a wide-open ACC race to the finish line

North Carolina State’s Devin Carter (88) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Trent Pennix (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s almost like a right-of-passage: The month of November rolls around and the Clemson Tigers have already wrapped up the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

But that is not the case this year. In fact, both the Atlantic and the Coastal divisions have a long way to go to decide a champion.

“November is a very important month,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “It’s the first time in my time in the league that it’s been wide open for who’s going to represent each side of the division.”

Wake Forest leads the Atlantic Division with a perfect 5-0 record. The Wolfpack is a game and a half behind the Demon Deacons and the two teams will meet next week.

Meanwhile, no one has emerged in the Coastal Division. Pittsburgh sits atop the standings with Virginia and Virginia Tech nipping on the Panthers’ heels.

More ACC teams than ever before still have plenty to play for this late in the season.

“It definitely feels nice to be in the hunt,” admitted Wolfpack star tackle Ikem Ekwonu. “I know coach Doeren said it’s been a while since N.C. State was in this position. It’s definitely nice that we have a lot of control over how we finish the season.”

It won’t be easy but, if they win out, and the Wolfpack will make its way to the ACC Championship game in Charlotte in early December.

“We have the pen and it’s our chance to write our story,” said Pack tight end Trent Pennix. “We’re trying to write our story to the very end and only we can control that and nobody else.”

“It’s exciting,” said Doeren. “Right now in our conference several teams on both sides of the divisions, the Coastal, the Atlantic fighting to get to Charlotte.”

And there’s no team out there that can deny the Wolfpack if they take care of their business.