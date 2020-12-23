NC State looking to wrangle ‘wild west of face masks’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State researchers are finding that as important as it is to find a mask that’s protective to you and others- it’s just as important to find one that fits well.

Assistant professor in the Wilson College of Textiles, Bryan Ormond is studying mask efficiency taking into account how well they blocked particles, their breathability and how they fit.

“If you have gaps, the air is just going to go in or out there instead of going through the material to be filtered,” Ormond said.

To assess all of this, the team programmed an animatronic head and placed different masks on it. Mimicking everyday movement, the programmed head breathes in and out while moving its jaw and nodding its head.

Source: NC State

“Even some of the high protective masks, they change as you move your head and as that fit starts to dislodge,” Ormond said.

When programmed to move like a human tests showed the highest protection remained with an N-95 followed by a cloth mask, double layer neck gaiter with a filter layer, and a double layer neck gaiter without one.

But this order can change depending on the materials, layers and construction.

“It’s difficult, it is because there’s just so many things to look at,” said Ormond.

That’s why he and his team are using this testing to put together a mask standard. It would be a guideline for manufacturers taking into account breathability, construction and fit when designing face coverings.

“So we can have something for people to turn to rather than this gap and essentially what we’ve been calling the wild west of face masks out there,” he said.

This set of standards likely won’t be done until at least spring. Until then, Ormand said to choose a comfortable mask with multiple layers and appropriate for your activity. If you’re at a doctor’s office, consider a surgical or KN95. If you’re on a trail, around others, a thinner material might suffice.

Most of all, Ormand recommends remembering the other two of North Carolina’s three W’s- wait six feet apartment and wash your hands often.

“Face coverings or masks are just one of the tools in the public health toolbox,” Ormond said.

Duke Mask study

Duke University also studied masks taking into account more than a dozen different types. They also found N-95s were the most effective. They found wearing a thin neck gaiter was worse than not wearing one at all because they were more likely to break particles into smaller pieces making them more airborne.

Source: Duke Health

1. Surgical mask, 2. Valved N95, 3. Knitted, 4. ‘PolyProp’ 2-layer polypropylene apron mask, 5. ‘Poly/Cotton’ Cotton-polypropylene-cotton mask, 6. ‘MaxAT’1-layer Maxima AT mask, 7. ‘Cotton2 ’2-layer cotton, pleated style mask, 8. ‘Cotton 4 ’2-layer cotton, Olson style mask, 9. ‘Cotton3′ 2-layer cotton, pleated style mask, 10. ‘Cotton1’1-layer cotton, pleated style mask, 11. ‘Fleece’ Gaiter type neck fleece, 12. ‘Bandana’ Double-layer bandana, 13. ‘Cotton5′ 2-layer cotton, pleated style mask, 14. Fitted N95

In order of effectiveness, the masks ranked in the following order. The number in parenthesis corresponds with the number given to the masks in the photo below.

N95 with no valve (14) Surgical (1) Poly/cotton masks (5) 2-layer PolyProp apron mask (4) Swath 2-layer cotton, pleated style (13) Valved N95 (2) 2-layer cotton, Olson style mask (8) 1-layer Maxima AT mask (6) 1-layer cotton-pleated style mask (10) 2-layer cotton pleated mask (9) Knitted (3) Double-layer Bandana (12) None Neck gaiter (11)

Martin Fischer, a chemist and physicist at Duke said the study was not meant to discourage people from choosing one mask over another. He also said his experiment only tested one gaiter.

“There are some that have thicker material, if you double them up, if you fold them over, you have more layers. Maybe you wear two of those,” Fischer said.