NC State officially adds beer sales at Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has officially added beer sales at Carter-Finley Stadium, less than two weeks before the Wolfpack hosts the East Carolina Pirates on Aug. 31.

“We want to make sure we do this responsibly, with fan safety and an enjoyable fan experience in mind,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “This is something that can continue to evolve but we have taken what we feel are the appropriate measures to implement this for the upcoming season.”

Beer will be sold at stations in the four corners of Carter-Finley apart from other concession stands.

Initially, beer will only be sold in cans or plastic bottles. N.C. State made this decision in order to serve beer faster.



Fans will need to show legal identification proving they are 21 years of age or over each time they purchase a beer.

Anyone appearing under the age of 30 will be subject to ID check and will be required to wear a wristband.

Fans can only buy one beer per ID per purchase – which is state law.

If you appear to be intoxicated – you will not be able to purchase beer.

Beer will be sold from 90 minutes before kickoff and stop at the endo of the third quarter.

Beer can not be brought in or taken out of Carter-Finley.

Beer selection and prices will be released soon and N.C. State is not planning to sell wine this season.

Half-time pass-outs remain in place.

Policies and procedures will be subject to change and modification as this process evolves. Plans for beer and wine sales at additional N.C. State venues continue to be evaluated.