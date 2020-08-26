NC State reducing campus housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Over the past few days, NC State University campus community has experienced a quickly rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in both on- and off-campus housing.

NC State students who occupy university housing are instructed to schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences, beginning Thursday, unless an exception is granted.

To help ensure physical distancing, move-out will occur over an 11-day period, by appointment, beginning Thursday, August 27, and ending Sunday, September 6.

Chancellor, Randy Woodson says:

“We’re committed to working with all of our on-campus residents closely in the days ahead to ensure a safe move-out process. University Housing will send more specific information to all on-campus residents this afternoon. Residents of Greek Village will be provided separate information from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life. I tremendously appreciate our many staff and faculty who worked so hard to try to make the on-campus experience a possibility for our students. I am also sincerely thankful to the vast majority of our students who joined in and did their part to protect the Pack. Despite these many efforts, the virus continues to swiftly spread across campus. We made today’s decision with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff as our top priority.”

Students will receive prorated refunds for unused portions of housing and dining for the fall semester.

Students currently in on-campus quarantine or isolation must be cleared by Student Health Services before moving out.

Current residents can apply for waivers to remain in on-campus housing for a number of reasons, but our goal is to reduce the on-campus population significantly.

Additional information about the special circumstances housing waiver request process is forthcoming from University Housing.

More specific information will be available over the next few days, but campus will remain open, and facilities such as NC State University Libraries, Talley Student Union and limited Dining options will be open to support the campus community. Student Health Services, the Counseling Center, and Wellness and Recreation will continue to provide services, some on-site and others online.

The university will also continue with its testing and contact tracing program and will isolate and quarantine individuals who either test positive or who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.