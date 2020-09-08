NC State Trooper arrested for stealing YMCA fitness equipment, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina State Trooper has been arrested for stealing gym equipment from a YMCA facility last week, authorities say.

Gastonia police responded to a report of stolen equipment from the Warlick Family YMCA located at 2221 Robinwood Road last Wednesday. Jerome Letcavage, 44, was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with larceny.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Letcavage is a 22-year veteran Trooper assigned to Gaston County.

Items that were reported stolen include resistance bands with a value in excess of $5,000, the police report indicated.

Letcavage has been placed on administrative duty while the State Highway Patrol investigates the incident internally.