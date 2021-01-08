NC State Trooper dies from COVID-19, Highway Patrol says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina State Trooper has died after a battle with COVID-19, Highway Patrol said Thursday.

First Sergeant Timothy “Lee” Howell passed away around 2:30 p.m. at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. According to Highway Patrol, he was supported by his family.

The organization said Howell had a “courageous, lengthy battle with COVID-19,” before he succumbed.

Details related to Howell’s services will be provided at a later time.

Howell is survived by his mother, Mrs. Burma Howell, daughters, Bailey Owens and Olivia Howell, brother, Lynn Howell and girlfriend, Krystal Westbrook, according to Highway Patrol.

They ask that everyone keep the entire Howell family and his Troop A, District 9 family in your continued thoughts and prayers.