GREENVILLE, N.C. — NC Stop Human Trafficking is collaborating with Kendra Scott, a national jewelry company, to raise money for local programs and to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking in North Carolina.

On Jan. 28, from noon – 3 p.m., representatives from NC Stop Human Trafficking will be at the Kendra Scott stores in Raleigh (4321 Lassiter at North Hills Ave f100) and Durham (The Streets at Southpoint, 8030 Renaissance Pkwy Suite 920) offering information about the nonprofit and human trafficking as patrons come into the store.

During the in-store events, patrons will be encouraged at check out to say they are supporting NC Stop Human Trafficking to ensure that 20 percent of the purchase goes to the nonprofit’s programming.

Scott is also offering a code to enter for online purchases that will ensure that a percentage of that purchase will go back to the nonprofit, as well. GIVEBACK-NCSTOP (the online code) will be active from Jan. 27-Jan. 31 at www.kendrascott.com.

“Kendra Scott has a heart for her community like no other,” said Jenn Arpin, regional marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott.

“We are thrilled to partner with NC Stop Human Trafficking during the month of January and in observation of National Human Trafficking Awareness month. It is our hope that we can use our platform to educate customers, brand fans and our communities about all of the wonderful resources NCSHT provides. We are so thankful for their mission to end human trafficking in North Carolina and hope that together, we can make a difference.”