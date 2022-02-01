NC Supreme Court takes up redistricting appeal. Here’s what you need to know.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The arguments about what your electoral districts should look like this year will get their final public airing on Wednesday. That’s when the North Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on an appeal that the districts adopted by the General Assembly were a partisan gerrymander and should be redrawn.

This is neither a new argument nor one tied only to the maps passed Nov. 4 for Congress and the state legislature. There has been a challenge to the state’s electoral maps for just about every election cycle since 2014. Three times districts have been redrawn, based on directives from both state and federal courts that said voters had been disenfranchised.

This latest challenge, brought by three separate groups but heard as one case, was denied in early January by a 3-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court. The judges acknowledged there was a partisan gerrymander in place by lawmakers, but they didn’t find a constitutional basis to overturn it.

From left, Superior Court Judges Nathaniel Poovey, Graham Shirley and Dawn Layton listen to testimony from Jowei Chen, a political scientist from the University of Michigan, not pictured, during a partisan gerrymandering trial over North Carolina’s new political maps Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at a courtroom at Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

So the plaintiffs skipped the Court of Appeals and took their appeal directly to the Supreme Court. We don’t know when justices might rule, but we know that the candidate filing period is scheduled to begin in about four weeks, as set by the 3-judge panel, and that the primary election is scheduled for May 17 after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a legislative bid to postpone it. The Supreme Court could change all of that, too, as it did in December when it delayed candidate filing and the primary.

So here’s a refresher on the case that will be argued on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Raleigh.

What is the complaint this time?

The bottom line is pretty much the same as always. Suits brought by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and a group of former elected officials, Harper v. Lewis, which was filed by a group of voters, and Common Cause suggest that the maps adopted by the Republican-led legislature are partisan gerrymanders designed to expand the GOP’s edge in the U.S. House from 8-5 to 10-4 or even 11-3 – there is a 14th district added by the census – and to cement control in the General Assembly. They’ve also suggested Black voters would be disenfranchised by the way some urban areas are split into multiple districts. Legislators argue they didn’t use partisan or racial data in drawing the maps and that their work was the most transparent in history.

But how did the court in Wake County see the suit?

In upholding the maps, the three judges issued a 258-page ruling that was complicated in its explanation but boils down to this passage: “Declaring as unconstitutional, an act of the branch of government that represents the people is a task that is not to be taken lightly. There is a strong presumption that enactments of the General Assembly are constitutional.”

Why is it wrong for Republicans to have the edge? Didn’t Democrats formerly make sure they maintained control?

Gerrymandering does have its historic roots, but the electoral landscape has shifted during the past 50 years. Voter registration statewide now is about 300,000 more Democrats than Republicans, with a sizeable slice of unaffiliated voters. Former President Donald Trump twice carried the state with slightly less than 50% of the vote. The governor is a Democrat. All metropolitan areas, which are the most diverse, are affected significantly by the new maps the General Assembly. Guilford County and Winston-Salem, two Democratic strongholds, are perhaps the most affected. Those areas now comprise the 6th Congressional District, but the new maps split them into four districts.

How do the new maps change the way I might vote?

For most of the Triad, the effects for your reps in the state House and Senate are minimal. Incumbents are placed in the districts they currently represent. But the addition of the 14th seat in Congress required those maps to be redrawn significantly, and some of the new districts have no incumbent and a few of them have more than one.

How would the Triad be represented in Congress?

The N.C. congressional map

Greensboro and Guilford County – and the surrounding area – is at the center of this issue. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), who now serves in the 6th District, and Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk), who represents Forsyth County in the current 5th District, are “double-bunked” in the new 11th District that stretches along the Virginia border to Ashe County and then down to Caldwell County. Small portions of Watauga County are included, ostensibly to include Foxx’s home. Winston-Salem would be included with all of Forsyth, Yadkin, Catawba, Lincoln, and part of Iredell counties in the 12th District, where Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Denver) are considered the incumbents. Budd, though, is running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Richard Burr. The High Point area is joining some of Davidson and Iredell counties and all of Davie, Rowan, and Cabarrus counties in the 10th District, where incumbent Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) has filed to run. Then there is the 7th Congressional District, which includes eastern Guilford and Davidson counties, all of Alamance, Randolph, Chatham, and Lee counties, and a small portion of Wake County. There is no incumbent in that district but lots of interest.

Isn’t there a controversy about conflicts of interest involving some of the Supreme Court justices?

Anita Earls

Phil Berger Jr.

Sam Ervin IV (NC Courts)

Republicans have been demanding – and have stepped in with public ads and social media campaigns – to have Associate Justice Anita Earls recused in the case because she helped to create the activist group Southern Coalition for Social Justice and has had ties to voters’ rights groups before being elected to the court. They also want Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV to recuse himself because he’s up for re-election. Both are Democrats, who have a 4-3 edge on the court. And Democrats want Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. to recuse himself because his father, state Senate Leader Phil Berger, is a named defendant in the suits. All three justices have said they won’t recuse, with Earls and Berger reinforcing their belief that they have distanced themselves from any conflict and Ervin saying electoral maps have no bearing on his statewide race.

How does this affect the race for the U.S. Senate?

It only delays formal filing and the date for the primary. Electoral maps have no bearing on the Senate. Several Republicans and Democrats have filed in this race before the process was interrupted, and several more have reinforced they will seek to replace Burr.