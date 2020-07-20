NC surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 100,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues across the state.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 1,268 confirmed cases putting the total at 101,046.

Monday’s daily number of confirmed cases is the lowest since 1,186 on June 30.

Hospitalizations continued to decline for the third-straight day. A total of 1,086 people are hospitalized across the state in relation to COVID-19.

North Carolina hasn’t experienced a three-day drop in hospitalizations since May 16.

NCDHHS said more than 1.4 million tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths associated with the virus reach 1,642 on Monday.