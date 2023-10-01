RALEIGH, N.C. — A lucky Powerball ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket came from the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $1.04 billion jackpot, or $478.2 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.