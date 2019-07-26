NC trial into partisan gerrymandering wrapping up

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A three-judge panel is considering whether North Carolina courts will venture where the U.S. Supreme Court refused to go, deciding if politicians can be too extreme in drawing voting districts to their advantage.

The judges are expected to begin deliberating after closing arguments Friday in the two-week trial. A ruling is expected in weeks or months. The losing side is expected to appeal the decision.

Judges are deciding whether legislative districts redrawn in 2017 to address racial bias violate the state constitution because they so favor Republicans that elections were predetermined and GOP control solidified.

The trial came a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a separate case involving North Carolina’s congressional map that it’s not the job of federal courts to decide if boundaries are politically unfair.