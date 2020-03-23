NC unemployment claims reach over 100,000 in a week, mostly COVID-19 related

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials say unemployment claims in North Carolina reached 113,002 in just one week.

Officials say approximately 87% were COVID-19 related.

“There could be more related to COVID-19 where the person filing did not indicate the virus as the reason for separation from employment,” Larry Parker in the state’s Department of Commerce said.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford signed a new State of Emergency Declaration on Sunday that requires some types of businesses to close, prohibit gatherings of 50 people or more, change visitation practices at nursing homes and restrict the use of playground equipment at local parks.

The restrictions include:

Closing fitness clubs, gyms, hair and nail salons, spas, tanning, massage, and tattoo salons, and other professional grooming services;



Canceling mass gatherings of 50 or more people (which includes both staff and patrons). This does not include organizations that provide critical services like hospitals, government operations and financial institutions. It also excludes retailers that provide essentials goods like grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores and hardware stores;



Requiring nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living centers to cease group activities that don’t allow for social distancing. Residents can only have one adult visitor per day, unless it is an end-of-life situation, and the visitor must be screened for: fever of 100.4-degrees or higher, a cough and difficulty breathing before they can enter the building;

