NC voters who sent absentee ballots without witness signature must start over

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina issued new guidance Monday to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail.

The State Board of Elections issued a directive telling counties to immediately resume notifying voters whose ballots arrive with a range of deficiencies on how to fix the problem or start the process over.

The memo tells counties that voters who mail-in ballots without a witness signature must start a new ballot and have it witnessed again.

But the state board said counties can allow voters to fix more minor problems by returning a signed affidavit.