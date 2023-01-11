RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wild turkey open season might not start until April, but the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is helping you get ready for it.

Wildlife officials announce that the commission is holding three turkey hunting webinars, and there is no cost.

The webinars will cover a range of topics from biology, habits, and habitats to effective shot placement and hunting strategies.

The webinars will each be an hour long, officials said.

Officials shared that the webinars are a resource for those who have never hunted before and are looking to get a start, but they are open for all skill levels.

“The webinars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor, although they are open to all skill levels,” said Hunting Engagement Coordinator Walter “Deet” James with the Wildlife Commission. “The webinar series will be completed over three consecutive evenings. Anyone interested in attending all three webinars must register for each class separately.”

The three webinars are happening on February 7, 8, and 9 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

And officials said that pre-registration is required, and space is limited for the webinars.

To register for the webinars, click here. And for more information about wild turkey season, and turkey hunting rules and regulations, click here.