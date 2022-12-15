RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced proposed changes for 2023-2024, and they want to hear from you.

The proposed changes would impact inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other activities that are regulated, wildlife officials said in a release.

You can view the proposed changes here.

And to hear from you, officials said they are holding three in-person public hearings in January:

And if you are not able to make an in-person hearing, there will be a virtual one on January 19, 2023, but you will need to register for it.

For information and to register for the virtual hearing, click here. And officials said there will be a pre-recorded video posted to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission’s YouTube channel before the virtual hearing.

Officials are taking public comments until the end of January. You can submit your comment at one of the hearing, online here, by emailing regulations@ncwildlife.org, or by mailing your comments to Rulemaking Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.