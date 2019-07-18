NC Zoo arborist killed after falling 20 feet+ during rescue drill

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arborist with the North Carolina Zoo was killed Thursday morning after they fell around 20 feet during a drill, officials confirmed.

The arborist was taking part in an aerial rescue drill when they fell 20-30 feet to their death, state labor officials said.

The release says “[t]he entire Zoo community is deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of our team member.”

The identity of the arborist was not released.

The incident did not involve any of the Zoo’s animals.

The Africa section of the NC Zoo has been closed and the entire park will close at 2 p.m., officials said.

“The Zoo is working closely with investigators to determine details of the incident, which was not related to any of the Zoo’s animals. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the Zoo said in the release.