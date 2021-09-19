‘NCCU is and remains a safe community’: University thanks law enforcement in wake of fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University thanked law enforcement for their actions Saturday following a shooting on campus that left two dead.

The double shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at a parking lot next to the NCCU parking garage at East Lawson and Lincoln streets, according to Durham police.

The two people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died, police said.

NCCU said the shooting did not involve anyone who is part of the university’s community.

NCCU’s football game against Winston-Salem State University was underway at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium at the time of the shooting.

At about 9:20 p.m. and with minutes left in the game, a stadium announcer told the crowd they did not want anyone leaving the game due to a police situation on Lawson Street, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the game.

NCCU officials later said the stadium was under lockdown.

“The NCCU Police and Public Safety Department precisely executed the incident plan that is indicative of their training and standards. Students, and all guests who were on campus, swiftly complied when a lockdown was issued in and around O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium,” the University said in a release.

Hundreds of football fans who parked at the garage were not allowed to access their cars until just before 11:30 p.m.

“Following the incident, NCCU Police and Durham Police Department officers worked for several hours to safely exit individuals from the football stadium and personally escort guests to their vehicles,” the school said.

“NCCU is and remains a safe community. A tremendous debt of gratitude is owed to Police and Public Safety Department members for protecting and serving NCCU each and every day.”

Durham police are the lead investigative law enforcement agency in the shooting.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the shooting.