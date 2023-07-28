DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The thought of moving away from home can be stressful for many incoming college students.

That’s how Kayla Vargas is feeling right now before she starts classes at North Carolina Central University.

“I have worries just because I’m an incoming freshman,” she said. “I don’t know much about the campus. I don’t know how to maneuver around it yet.”

The NCCU Police Department is working to make sure safety isn’t one of those worries.

This fall, students will notice increased patrols and new technology on campus.

“We want to create an environment where our students feel like they can come work, live and play on this campus without the fear of any outside entity,” NCCU Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Damon Williams said.

Some of the new technology includes a license plate recognition system.

“We’re able to detect every vehicle that comes in and out of this campus,” Williams said. “We’re able to track and make sure that our students are safe, and people coming on this campus are safe. So if anyone comes on this campus with ill intent, we’re able to determine that very quickly.”

NCCU’s campus was evacuated and locked down in January due to a bomb threat. Students might also notice a new full-time explosive detection animal.

“We’ve taken the last couple of situations and said, ‘you know… how do we prevent that from happening again?” Williams said.

There are 84 emergency call boxes across the campus. And the NCCU Police Department expects to add cameras on top of 74 of them before the students get back.

“The use of them is fairly low,” Assistant Director of Public Safety Braxton Mercer said. “We don’t have too many emergency phone activations.”

But Mercer said having the call boxes allows for the painless installation of those cameras.

Some summer program students are already noticing the changes.

“There were security just patrolling, so it made me feel really safe just being out here,” Vargas said.

Williams also advises students to stay aware of their surroundings. The department is offering defense training this fall.