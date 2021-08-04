NCDHHS adds county-level COVID-19 vaccination data from federal providers to dashboard

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine data dashboard now includes county-level vaccination information from federal providers, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Indian Health Service.



The data is included on the dashboard’s “People Vaccinated by County of Residence” map. The new data provides a more accurate representation of vaccinations in North Carolina’s counties.

The new data is only available for vaccine totals at the state and county levels. It is not yet available for the “Doses Administered by Week” or the “Demographics Data” sections. Data for these two sections comes only from North Carolina’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System, which only includes information from providers who report data directly to the state. Therefore, these sections of the dashboard undercount the true number of doses administered to North Carolina residents.



Additionally, a new dropdown will be available on the county map allowing users to view data for the following demographics: Total Population, Population 12+ Years of Age, Population 18+ Years of Age, and Population 65+ Years of Age. The vaccine data dashboard is updated every weekday. For more information and to view the NCDHHS vaccine data dashboard, click here.