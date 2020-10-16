NCDHHS adds new county-level data to COVID-19 dashboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is adding new county-level data to the COVID-19 NC Dashboard on the County Map by Cases section of the Summary dashboard page.

“Local leaders can use this data to help consider if additional local actions are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. As we see viral spread growing, we need everyone’s help to reverse these concerning trends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Users will now be able to view county-level case data by date ranges, including the number of total cases, the number of cases from the prior day, the number of cases over the last seven days, and the number of cases over the last 14 days.

In addition to the ability to view data by date ranges, the county map also includes a new metric to display cases per 100,000 residents to align with federal reporting metrics.