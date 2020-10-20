NCDHHS adds new data to NC COVID-19 dashboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today added demographic data for hospitalizations to the NC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Demographics Dashboard.

Data is provided by age, gender, race, and ethnicity for patients who were newly admitted to the hospital and confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

The data provides further insight into the different demographic groups being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The data is viewable by individual day and over time. Information is available for the state and by Healthcare Preparedness Coalition regions and is based from reporting hospitals.

The data is provided beginning with data from Oct. 1, 2020, and will be updated twice per week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The term “confirmed” is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of hospital admission.

The term “suspected” is defined as a person who is being managed as though they have COVID-19 because of signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 as described by CDC’s Guidance but does not yet have a laboratory positive COVID-19 test result.

This may include patients who have not been tested yet or those with pending test results.