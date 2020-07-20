NCDHHS adds new hospital data to interactive COVID-19 dashboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services unveiled an updated COVID-19 Dashboard that includes more granular information about hospital capacity and hospitalization trends, both statewide and broken down by region.

These new hospitalization data will provide additional insight into North Carolina’s hospital capacity in the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 Dashboard provides a public-facing overview of the key metrics and capacities the state is monitoring to inform its pandemic response strategy and decision-making.

The dashboard has been used for reporting high-level statewide data on hospital capacity, including the number of people currently hospitalized, inpatient and Intensive Care Unit bed utilization, and ventilator availability, since it was launched in March.

New hospitalization-related indicators added to the COVID-19 Dashboard include hospitalizations by regions, trends in inpatient and ICU bed utilization over time and a breakdown of hospitalizations by suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

NCDHHS surveys hospitals across North Carolina daily through the Healthcare Preparedness Program, which is used to assess hospital capacity during disasters and emergencies such as COVID-19 and recently switched to a more automated system that has allowed for tracking of more detailed information.

Additional data reported through the interactive COVID-19 Dashboard include:

Case and death counts searchable by county and ZIP code;

Case counts by date reported or date of specimen collection;

County map of ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings; and

Rollover functions to see daily numbers.

The COVID-19 Dashboard can be accessed online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.