NCDHHS adds ZIP code coronavirus tracking

(WGHP) Health officials in North Carolina are now uploading COVID-19 case count data by ZIP code on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

Uploading the lab confirmed case data by ZIP code makes the virus developments in NC easier to understand during a confusing time said Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the NCDHHS.

ZIP code level data may change once a residence is verified.

The total number reflected in the ZIP code level data may also differ from the total number of cases and deaths at either the county or state level.

“There will not be data shared for ZIP codes that have less than 500 people and less than five lab confirmed cases,” Cohen said.

All of the data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.