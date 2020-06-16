NCDHHS allocates $35 million to local health departments for COVID-19 response

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $35 million in federal funding to local health departments to support the COVID-19 response.

Per federal guidelines, counties will be able to use these funds to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing, and tracing, IT infrastructure, and data sharing and visualization.

North Carolina’s local health departments are on the frontlines supporting people in getting tested for COVID-19 and knowing if they have been exposed.

Testing and contact tracings are core public health activities and key components of North Carolina’s strategy to responsibly ease restrictions while continuing to slow the spread COVID-19.

These responsibilities are in addition to their ongoing work to promote health and prevent disease.

Local health departments will receive a base allocation of $90,000 per county with additional funding based on population size and their cumulative positive COVID-19 caseload.

Some local health departments represent multiple counties.

This one-time, non-recurring funding is part of NCDHHS’ cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC), which awards annual funding to state, local and territorial health departments to support vector-borne disease surveillance and response.

The coverage period runs from the beginning of the 2020 calendar year through the end of 2021-22.

Visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov to learn more about testing and contact tracing in North Carolina.

For more information about the state’s response to COVID-19, go to nc.gov/covid19.