NCDHHS and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority to create first-in-nation Indian managed care ntity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority have entered into a contract to support the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in addressing the health needs of American Indian/Alaskan Native Medicaid beneficiaries.

This Indian Managed Care Entity is the first of its kind in the nation and will establish a new delivery system called the EBCI Tribal Option.

The EBCI Tribal Option is a managed care option for federally recognized tribal members and other individuals eligible to receive Indian Health Services.

“This partnership is another example of how North Carolina is leading the nation with its innovative approach to managed care that focuses on meeting the needs of the whole person,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The EBCI Tribal Option ensures American Indians in our state receive culturally competent care that improves overall health and wellbeing.”

Beginning in March 2021, Tribal members and people eligible to receive services at CIHA will have an opportunity to enroll in the EBCI Tribal Option and either keep their network primary care provider or select a different network primary care provider.



The EBCI Tribal Option is part of North Carolina’s transition to Medicaid Managed Care which will launch on July 1, 2021.

In addition to the Tribal Option, Medicaid beneficiaries will be able to choose from five prepaid health plans — AmeriHealth Caritas, Healthy Blue, United HealthCare, WellCare, and Carolina Complete Health (serving regions 3, 4, and 5).

Some beneficiaries will remain in Medicaid’s Fee-For-Service program called NC Medicaid Direct.

NCDHHS and the EBCI will continue to share additional information on the EBCI Tribal Option to help inform beneficiaries and providers.

