NCDHHS announces 1st flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health has announced the first reported flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season.

The death occurred the first week of October and involved an adult over 65 years of age in the central part of the state.

During the 2019-20 flu season, 186 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 208 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season.

Of those 186 deaths, 105 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications. It lowers your likelihood of getting sick. And if you do catch the flu, it’s likely to be milder than if you weren’t vaccinated.

Each year, scientists and health experts develop seasonal flu shots to protect against the three or four flu strains that research suggests will be most common during the upcoming season.

The vaccine works by triggering your body to produce protective antibodies that help prevent the flu.



The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent infection with the flu.

It is especially important for those at higher risk of more serious outcomes, such as people over 65 years old, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Some of these same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.



Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments.

To find a flu vaccine near you, visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine.



In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February.

In addition to getting a flu vaccine, the following precautions should be taken to protect against the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other viruses:

Continue to practice the 3Ws — wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands often can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and flu

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care or testing, and take steps to avoid spreading infection to others in your home, including: Staying in a separate room from other household members, if possible Using a separate bathroom, if possible Avoiding contact with other members of the household and pets Not sharing personal household items like cups, towels and utensils Wearing a mask when around other people, if you are able to



Individuals who feel ill should call ahead before going to a doctor’s office, local health department or urgent care to avoid exposing others.

COVID-19 and flu symptoms are similar, so consult with a doctor about getting tested for flu and/or COVID-19. Flu symptoms include:

Fever

Cough and/or sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

Anyone who thinks they have the flu should also contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug.

Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.

Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health.



DPH’s surveillance for the 2020-21 flu season began September 27 and will continue through late May.

A combined COVID-19 and influenza surveillance summary that includes information on flu-related deaths and activity is posted every Thursday at flu.nc.gov.