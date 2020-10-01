NCDHHS announces new $7 million partnership to address unmet health needs of historically marginalized communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with United Providers of Health (UPOH) to address the unmet health care needs of historically marginalized communities.

A new $7 million statewide effort will support NCDHHS’ COVID-19 response by providing preventative health care services, connections to mental health support, and help to secure non-medical drivers of health like food and housing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected historically marginalized communities, highlighting long-standing disparities in access to quality health care,” said Kody H. Kinsley, Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health and IDD. “By partnering with providers in these communities and tying in complementary initiatives already underway, we are enabling access to cost-effective care and addressing barriers to whole-person wellness.”

UPOH is a network of independent providers, including behavioral health agencies and primary care physician practices.

The partnership with UPOH will also address social determinants of health by offering counseling to those dealing with the financial uncertainty posed by potential eviction or termination of utilities and by assisting community members coordinate with social services and other supports, especially those involved in the COVID-19 response.

This work is supported by Coronavirus Relief Funds and individuals will begin receiving services this month.

More information on NCDHHS’ COVID-19 response can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

Additional background on UPOH is available at upoh.org.