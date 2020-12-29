NCDHHS announces partnership with NCCU to enhance COVID-19 outreach efforts among underserved communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the North Carolina Central University’s Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities (NCCU ACCORD).

“As the pandemic continues to disproportionately affect historically marginalized communities, it is essential that we reach those most impacted,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Health Services and co-lead of the Historically Marginalized Population Working Group, E. Benjamin Money, Jr., MPH. “By partnering with ACCORD, we are able to better ensure that we engage American Indian, African American, and Latinx populations, as well as those without internet access, to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

This partnership will ensure comprehensive COVID-19 information is effective in reaching underserved communities in North Carolina. The partnership aims to help everyone make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

NCDHHS and ACCORD have partnered on a joint survey to complement the state’s existing consumer research data and support ongoing communications efforts. The data will help inform materials and outreach efforts to provide accurate and reliable information that aligns with the needs and concerns of several communities.

Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., Chancellor of NCCU, stated, “NCCU’s cornerstones of ‘Truth and Service’ are demonstrated by our work in communities across the state and our leadership in health disparities research. This partnership with the NC Department of Health and Human Services will reach individuals in areas where the impact of COVID has hit hardest and hopefully contribute to bending the pandemic’s curve in North Carolina.”