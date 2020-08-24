NCDHHS announces upcoming no-cost COVID-19 community testing event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has 55 upcoming community testing events scheduled in Cabarrus, Chatham, Clay, Gaston, Jackson, Montgomery, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Wake and Wayne counties as part of the initiative to increase access to no-cost COVID-19 testing.

There is no cost to people getting tested. Insurance, if available, will be billed but there are no co-pays or cost-sharing for anyone seeking testing.

Those who are uninsured are also tested at no cost.

People who may not currently have symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, especially people from historically marginalized communities, including Latinx/Hispanic, Black/African American, and American Indian populations. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

North Carolinians can find testing sites available in their community by visiting Find My Testing Place and Community Testing Events on the NCDHHS website.

Check the Community Testing Events page daily for more events provided by NCDHHS in partnership with the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.