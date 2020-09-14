NCDHHS awarded $35 million State Opioid Response Grant from SAMHSA

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been awarded a $35 million State Opioid Response (SOR) grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

These funds will be used to continue the state’s efforts to turn the tide on the opioid epidemic by providing treatment and supporting North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan 2.0.

Previously, NCDHHS has received a total of $58 million in SOR grants, which to date, has provided more than 14,000 individuals with treatment and recovery services.

This most recent award is part of the SOR grant program totaling $1.5 billion (per year, over two years) in awards to states and tribes across the country to combat the opioid crisis.

In North Carolina, the $35,149,381 awarded for the 2020 Federal Fiscal Year will provide treatment services to at least 3,300 additional individuals in the first year and go toward funding continuing care for those who have been receiving services under existing opioid response grants. Funding will be allocated, mostly through the LME/MCOs, to provide:

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), the gold standard in treatment for opioid use disorders, in addition to services for individuals with a stimulant use disorder ($24,750,000)

Support for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in efforts to address opioid use disorder in their community ($1,937,033)

Additional implementation funds for MAT in the Department of Public Safety detention and reentry facilities ($1,711,531)

Prevention and recovery services ($4,894,631)

“This funding will provide life-saving treatment, recovery and prevention services for a portion of the estimated 114,000 North Carolinians that are uninsured and living with a substance use disorder – a number we know is growing in the midst of this pandemic,” said DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “While this federal funding will save lives, it will not come anywhere close to meeting the need and leaves our best tool on the table – expanding Medicaid.”