NCDHHS celebrates the ADA’s 30th anniversary with a virtual celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) This month marks 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted with the promise of full and equal access to civic, economic, and social life for Americans with disabilities.

On July 23, North Carolina will host a virtual ADA 30th Anniversary Celebration to honor the progress of the last 30 years while recognizing the ongoing efforts by self-advocates with disabilities and allies to achieve equal access and full inclusion in community life.

“As we celebrate the expansion of rights and opportunities for people with disabilities on this 30th anniversary of the ADA, we know there is more work to do in order to build a more inclusive North Carolina,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “The principles of nondiscrimination and community inclusion are even more important as we face the COVID-19 pandemic, which has strained home- and community-based systems and supports the people of our state rely on to live safely and independently in their communities.”

North Carolina’s ADA 30th Anniversary Celebration is a virtual event that will feature self-advocates with disabilities and allies from across the state, as well as keynote addresses from Madeline Delp and Emeka Nnaka.

The celebration begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. ASL

Interpreters and live captioning will be provided.

Registration is free but limited to 300 attendees, click here to register.