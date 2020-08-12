NCDHHS corrects COVID-19 testing totals after identifying LabCorp reporting discrepancy; no impact to key metrics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced corrections to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts after discovering a discrepancy between electronic and manual reporting of testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp.

The LabCorp data error resulted in a higher count of total COVID-19 tests performed.

The reporting error does NOT affect the key COVID-19 NC Dashboard trends North Carolina uses to monitor this pandemic, including the number of new positive cases and percent of tests that are positive.

This error did not impact the reporting of results to patients or doctors.

The error reduces NCDHHS’s official count of cumulative tests performed from 2,044,727 to 1,823,283.

It did not impact the case count total or the percent positive calculation that NCDHHS reports.

Going back to the beginning of the reporting error, the data will be updated to reflect the accurate number of tests performed.

“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

In addition to working closely with LabCorp to correct this data reporting issue and ensure consistent data going forward, NCDHHS is taking proactive steps to increase data quality control and verification processes – including improving underlying data collection processes to reduce separate manual reporting requests and adding additional personnel to the Division of Public Health data team.