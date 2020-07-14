NCDHHS COVID-19 community testing events announced; testing is free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced community testing events in Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Johnston, Northampton, Sampson and Wake counties as part of the initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for historically marginalized communities that currently have limited testing sites.
There is no cost for testing, For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website.
Testing events associated with this initiative are listed under the name of their coordinating vendor, Vidant Health or Orig3n, Inc.
North Carolinians can find testing sites available in their community through visiting Find My Testing Place and Community Testing Events on the NCDHHS website.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the COVID-19 Community Team will reach out to them and connect them with needed supports.
Individuals should answer the call when the COVID-19 Community Team reaches out. They may also get a text message from the number 45394 or email from NC-ARIAS-NoReply @ dhhs.nc.gov with further instructions.
Check the Community Testing Events page daily for more events provided by NCDHHS in partnership with Vidant Health and Orig3n, Inc.