NCDHHS COVID-19 community testing events announced; testing is free

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced community testing events in Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Johnston, Northampton, Sampson and Wake counties as part of the initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for historically marginalized communities that currently have limited testing sites.

There is no cost for testing, For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website.

Testing events associated with this initiative are listed under the name of their coordinating vendor, Vidant Health or Orig3n, Inc.

North Carolinians can find testing sites available in their community through visiting Find My Testing Place and Community Testing Events on the NCDHHS website.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the COVID-19 Community Team will reach out to them and connect them with needed supports.

Individuals should answer the call when the COVID-19 Community Team reaches out. They may also get a text message from the number 45394 or email from NC-ARIAS-NoReply @ dhhs.nc.gov with further instructions.

Check the Community Testing Events page daily for more events provided by NCDHHS in partnership with Vidant Health and Orig3n, Inc.