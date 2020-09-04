NCDHHS developing ‘SlowCOVIDNC’ exposure notification app; Expected to launch statewide in September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is developing a COVID-19 Exposure Notification app called ‘SlowCOVIDNC’ that will launch across the state in September 2020.

The app will help North Carolinians slow the spread of the virus by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

SlowCOVIDNC, which leverages Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification System (ENS), will alert users that have the app if they have been in close contact with an individual who later tests positive for COVID-19.

The app is completely anonymous and does not collect, store, or share personal information or location data. SlowCOVIDNC is voluntary to download and use and designed to enhance the state’s existing contact tracing efforts.

The app, which is currently in Beta testing, will be free of charge and available to download through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The SlowCOVIDNC app builds on our ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

By proactively notifying app users of potential exposure to the virus, people can act quickly to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” said Sam Gibbs, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary of Technology and Operations.

Here’s how SlowCOVIDNC will work: