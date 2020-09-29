NCDHHS eases nursing home visitation restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A change in visiting policies are coming to nursing homes throughout North Carolina.

State health officials are issuing new rules allowing indoor visits.

Indoor visits are only allowed in nursing homes that have not had COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

The facilities must also be in counties with a COVID-positive test rate below 10%.

Nursing home administrators say they’re actively working to protect residents from the coronavirus.

“Visitation has been limited because we have active COVID in our facility so we would like to let the community know that we are doing everything that we can to combat the positive cases and we’ve had a lot that have recovered from the COVID-19,” says Lateefah Irvine, the Administrator at Care One Assisted Living of Greenville.

Administrators say this change in state rules will be a boost to people living in nursing homes.