NCDHHS encourages Flu vaccine during Flu Vaccination Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging all North Carolinians who have not done so already to get vaccinated against the flu.

Flu Vaccination Week, observed nationally and in North Carolina from December 6 to December 12, serves as a reminder that it is never too late to get vaccinated and help protect yourself and others from the Flu.

“It’s more important than ever that North Carolinians be as healthy as possible,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD. “Fortunately when it comes to the flu, there’s a clear, simple step everyone can take to protect themselves and their families. It’s not too late. Make a plan today and get your flu shot.”

Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers, and local health departments. Click here to find locations in your community.

In addition to getting a flu vaccine, everyone should practice the following essential precautions to protect against the spread of flu, COVID-19, and other viruses:

Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth when in public spaces or with individuals outside of your household.

Wait at least 6 feet apart and avoid close contact with people outside your household.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water and uses an approved hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethyl alcohol content.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then discard the tissue immediately.

If you are sick with flu or have a fever, contact your doctor for advice on treatment and stay home until you have been cleared by your doctor.

For more information on influenza in North Carolina, visit flu.ncdhhs.gov. Updates on flu surveillance data are posted weekly throughout flu season.