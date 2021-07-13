NCDHHS expands COVID-19 vaccination data to include federal providers

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine data dashboard now includes vaccination information from federal providers, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Indian Health Service. The new data provides a more accurate representation of how many North Carolinians have been vaccinated. This federal data is now included in the statewide percent of the population by age group that has received at least one dose and those who are fully vaccinated.

The new data is only available for statewide numbers. It is not yet available for the “Vaccinations Data” and “Demographics Data” sections. Data for these two sections comes only from North Carolina’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), which only includes information from providers who report data directly to the state. Therefore, these sections of the dashboard undercount the true number of doses administered to North Carolina residents.



Additionally, the federal government has updated its COVID-19 vaccine allocation process. States are no longer allocated inventory from the federal government, instead, states will make demand-based orders for inventory based on need. Therefore, the “Doses Summary” section of the dashboard will be removed as allocation data will no longer be updated through the federal system.



Dashboards are updated every weekday afternoon with the most recently available numbers as of that morning.

For more information and to view the NCDHHS vaccine data dashboard, click here.