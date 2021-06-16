NCDHHS expands home testing program to all eligible North Carolinians

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the state is expanding the availability of its at-home COVID-19 test collection. Any North Carolina resident may receive a Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit that is shipped overnight directly to their homes at no cost. Tests can be used on people age 2 and up.



Residents 18 and older can request a test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a test collection kit for those aged 2-17.



The kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed use instructions, and prepaid shipping materials to make the specimen return process easy and convenient. Results are typically provided within 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives the specimen. Once processed, test results are accessed by the individual via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

The program’s initial pilot was designed to provide no-cost, home test collection kits to North Carolinians who receive Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled. Tests were also made available to persons experiencing barriers to testing and showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who were potentially exposed. The program will now be opened to include individuals in the general population who may have been exposed or are symptomatic, in addition to those receiving Food and Nutrition Services and/or affected by a disability.



For symptomatic individuals who have difficulty accessing the internet or need further assistance, a Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit may also be offered through home delivery by one of several local disability service partners. Current partners include:

Stevens Center (Lee and Harnett County)

Haywood Vocational Opportunities Inc. (Haywood County)

Martin Enterprises (Martin County)

Disability Advocacy Center (Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Randolph and Rockingham Counties)

As more partners are added, they will be listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/covid-19-test-home-collection-kit-program.



Visit www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc to learn more about the program, view frequently asked questions, and request a test kit. Supplies may be limited.



NCDHHS is committed to expanding access to testing across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help North Carolinians protect their communities and families. This program represents one of many steps the state is taking to ensure all North Carolinians can get tested for COVID-19.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and up have proven that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. More than 140 million Americans have now been safely vaccinated to be protected from serious illness, and virus-related hospitalization, and death.



The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. It is also known as a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, or a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT).



