NCDHHS experienced technical issues with data

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On September 29, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services experienced technical issues that prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system.

As a result, cases and test data were lower than they would have been had all data been processed.

Data reported on Wednesday, September 30 will be higher as it will incorporate cases that were intended to be submitted on Tuesday, September 29.

NCDHHS is working to resolve the issue.

This dashboard provides an overview of the metrics and capacities that the state is following.