NCDHHS extends deadline for questions for request for qualifications to expand testing, contact tracing for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is extending the deadline for questions for its Request for Qualifications (RFQ) that seeks to create a pool of qualified vendors to support the response to COVID-19.

Vendors may now submit questions in writing until 2 p.m. on Thursday.



The RFQ was issued on May 29 for diagnostic and antibody testing including specimen collection and laboratory processing, reserving potential laboratory capacity, and contact tracing.



The Department is prioritizing working with minority-owned business vendors or vendors who retain a diverse workforce.

All vendor applicants must be able to demonstrate the ability to support focused testing and tracing efforts for historically marginalized populations.

African Americans and LatinX/Hispanic communities make up a disproportionate number of North Carolina’s COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed cases and deaths due to long-standing health inequities that must be addressed proactively as we respond to this pandemic.



This is a rolling qualification process and vendors will be able to submit a response by the first of every month through December.

In addition, the Department anticipates issuing future RFQs for other functions beyond testing, lab capacity, and contact tracing.

