NCDHHS extends open enrollment for Medicaid Managed Care through May 21

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is extending open enrollment for NC Medicaid Managed Care through Friday, May 21. This extension will not impact the NC Medicaid Managed Care launch date of July 1, 2021.



“Open enrollment allows NC Medicaid beneficiaries to choose a health plan that best suits the needs of their family,” said Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “We want to be sure beneficiaries have every opportunity to choose a plan, so even after open enrollment ends, they have until Sept. 30 to pick a different plan for any reason.”

Beneficiaries can enroll in a health plan by calling the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker Call Center at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588), going to ncmedicaidplans.gov or using the free NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app available on Google Play or the App Store. The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker also provides choice counseling to help beneficiaries determine which health plan is best for them. Most beneficiaries in NC Medicaid must be enrolled in a managed care health plan. More information can be found on the “Do I Need to Choose a Health Plan?” fact sheet.

To ensure health care continues without interruption, beneficiaries who do not choose a health plan by May 21 will be automatically enrolled in a health plan by NC Medicaid. The auto-enrollment process prioritizes existing relationships between beneficiaries and their primary care provider and, where possible, a plan that has contracted with that provider will be selected for the beneficiary.



Federally recognized tribal members living in the Tribal service area who do not choose a health plan by May 21 will be enrolled into the EBCI Tribal Option. The EBCI Tribal Option is primarily offered in five counties: Cherokee, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, and Swain to federally recognized tribal members and others eligible for services through Indian Health Service (IHS).

Whether beneficiaries enroll through the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker or are auto-enrolled by NC Medicaid, everyone will have through Sept. 30, 2021, to change their health plan or primary care provider for any reason.



Beneficiaries are encouraged to reference the letter received from NC Medicaid Managed Care, visit the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker website at ncmedicaidplans.gov, or call the Enrollment Broker Call Center at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).