NCDHHS hosts free COVID-19 vaccination event at Dix Park in Raleigh

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging North Carolinians in the triangle area who are not yet vaccinated to attend the family-friendly, COVID-19 vaccination event – Bringing Back Summer “Vaccine on the Green” – on the Dorothea Dix Campus in Raleigh, Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23.



This event is open for the public, those age 12 and older, to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome, but individuals may sign up for an appointment time through WakeMed if they choose to. The event will also feature music, food trucks, and lawn games.

Vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status, and no ID is required. Those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through this event can return to Dix Campus on Saturday, June 12, 2021, for their second dose or they can schedule an appointment at the WakeMed Vaccine Clinic at 3024 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh to receive their second dose three weeks later. Further instruction on how to receive their second dose at the WakeMed Vaccine Clinic will be provided at the event this weekend.

What: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Event

Vaccine on the Green to Bring Summer Back

When: Friday, May 21; 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday, May 22; 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, May 23; 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Dorothea Dix Park, Adams Building

101 Blair Dr.

Raleigh, NC 27603

COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot to bring back summer and get everyone safely back to the people, places and activities they love. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567. Appointments can be made by visiting MySpot.nc.gov.