NCDHHS Hosts Virtual Job Fair Tuesday

North Carolina

by: NCDHHS Communications

Posted: / Updated:

WNCT

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding its first Statewide Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., for those looking to work with the state. Jobseekers will have an opportunity to speak with recruiters and learn about clinical and professional job openings.

Online registration for this virtual event is required. Job seekers can register and find more information at http://bit.ly/NCDHHS-VJF2021.

If interested, but are not able to attend the fair, NCDHHS job openings are posted online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Filters to search by department, location, and job category are available. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV