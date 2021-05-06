NCDHHS issues alert for missing radioactive material in Durham

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Radiation Protection Section of the NC Department of Health and Human Services has received a report of a measuring tool with a radioactive component that was stolen in Durham, N.C.

The device, if handled inappropriately, can pose a potential health and safety risk.



The gauge, which uses radioactive materials to test conditions of materials during construction, was discovered to be missing on May 6, 2021, and the theft was reported to the NC Radiation Protection Section and local law enforcement.



The gauge was contained in a Type A transportation container at the time of its disappearance and was clearly marked as containing radioactive material. The container can be identified by its yellow plastic case with the following labels:

Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive – 7)

USA DOT 7A

Type A Radioactive Material

Cargo Aircraft Only

The gauge itself has a stainless-steel handle protruding from its top with a radiation symbol on it. A description of the radioactive material appears on a plate attached to the exterior of the gauge. Each source of radioactive material is sealed in a stainless-steel capsule.



The gauge poses no immediate health or safety threat unless it is mishandled or broken open. If you find the gauge, do not touch or move the device. Maintain at least 10 feet of distance from the gauge until the appropriate authorities secure the area and device. A prolonged exposure could cause adverse health effects if the radioactive sources were directly exposed to an individual.



If this gauge is found or you have any information concerning its location, please contact Travis Cartoski, NC Radiation Protection Section, at (919) 621-4797 or your local law enforcement agency at 911.