NCDHHS: Lab late in submitting data, causing low COVID-19 case numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A private lab was late in reporting its full testing data information, causing the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to report the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

The NCDHHS reported late Monday afternoon 626 new lab-confirmed cases, which was the lowest mark since June 2.

“Monday is typically a lower day, and, as we’ve noted before, this data should be viewed over multiple days in order to accommodate for single day fluctuations and reporting anomalies,” a spokesperson said.

North Carolina has 136,844 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More than 2 million tests have now been completed since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 13,392 were completed over the previous 24 hours.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,111 people remained hospitalized across the state with the virus – an increase of two since Sunday.

The number of hospitalizations has been on a downward trajectory since hitting and all-time high of 1,236 on July 29.

A total of 2,172 deaths are being attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

