NCDHHS launches advertisements in community-based print publications to urge North Carolinians to “Get Behind the Mask”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching advertisements in community-based print and online publications to amplify the “Whatever Your Reason” statewide public campaign and urge North Carolinians to “Get Behind the Mask.”

NCDHHS has secured print advertisements in 21 of the state’s leading community-based print and online publications across the state, with an intentional focus on reaching historically marginalized communities most impacted by the pandemic.



The “Whatever Your Reason, Get Behind the Mask” print advertisements feature real North Carolina people, places and lives and reflect the strength and diversity of North Carolina.

The advertisements will run from September through December in community papers that specifically work to reach North Carolina’s Latinx/Hispanic, Black/African American, American Indian, and LGBTQ+ communities.



The public campaign also includes a series of television and radio public service announcements; social media and online display advertisements; and displays at gas stations, convenience stores, bus stations and on buses.



NCDHHS encourages community and business organizations to help get the word out about the 3Ws (Wear. Wait. Wash.) and ask community members, customers and employees to “Get Behind the Mask.” Together, we will stop this virus.



These publications include:



Carolina Peacemaker Pride Magazine The Carolinian El Progreso Hispano The Charlotte Post Q-Notes Cherokee One Feather Queen City Nerve The Chronicle Que Pasa La Conexión Rolling Out The County News The Triangle Tribune The Fayetteville Press The Urban News Greater Diversity News The Warren Record Hola News Wilmington Journal La Noticia

To access campaign resources in English, visit: ncdhhs.gov/WhateverYourReason.

To access campaign resources in Spanish, visit: ncdhhs.gov/CualEsTuRazon.

