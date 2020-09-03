NCDHHS launches New Public Campaign, urging North Carolinians to “Get Behind the Mask”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign, a new statewide public campaign to encourage every North Carolinian to wear a mask in the collective fight against COVID-19, is being launched today by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

This distinctly North Carolina campaign features real North Carolina people and places and focuses on the personal reasons North Carolinians across the state are choosing, every day, to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The first public service announcement, called “Whatever Your Reason, Get Behind the Mask”, was informed by recent research conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and statewide online focus groups, which showed that North Carolinians have personal reasons for wearing a mask, including: avoiding the spread COVID-19 (77%), wanting to protect their community (72%) and families (71%), and feeling a sense of responsibility (72%). The campaign highlights many of the deeply personal, yet distinctly familiar, reasons people from across North Carolina are choosing to get behind the mask.

“Wearing a mask is a simple, effective way to care for our communities and help our economy. I wear a mask to protect my family and loved ones, and because I know my actions contribute to our state’s effort to slow the spread of this virus,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign will feature a series of television and radio public service announcements and social media advertisements that will play across North Carolina throughout the fall.

The critical message on prevention will include additional community promotions such as print publications, online display ads, and displays at gas stations, convenience stores, bus stations, and buses.

The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign works with North Carolina photographers to photograph real North Carolina people, places, and lives, reflecting the strength and diversity of North Carolina.

The campaign will run in Spanish and English language media.

To access campaign resources in English, visit: ncdhhs.gov/WhateverYourReason.

To access campaign resources in Spanish, visit: ncdhhs.gov/CualEsTuRazon.