NCDHHS launches “¡Recuerda las 3Ms!” campaign to increase awareness of preventative measures to slow spread of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The “¡Recuerda las 3Ms!” (Know your 3Ms) campaign is being launched by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) as part of a larger public outreach campaign designed to reach historically marginalized populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.



This campaign, which will run in parallel with the “Know Your 3Ws!” English-language campaign, is designed to increase awareness of preventative measures for Spanish-speaking North Carolinians.

The 3Ms campaign, originating in Spanish and created by native Spanish speakers, is an authentic and memorable interpretation of the three key steps to prevention, known in English as: Wear. Wait. Wash.



NCDHHS is asking people to practice “las 3Ms” to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our communities by lowering the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

If you leave home, “Recuerda las 3Ms: Mascarilla. Mantener. Manos.”

Mascarilla: Usar una mascarilla de tela cubriendo nariz y boca. (Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth.)

Usar una mascarilla de tela cubriendo nariz y boca. (Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth.) Mantener: 6 pies (2 metros) de distancia. Evitar estar cerca de los demás. (Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.)

6 pies (2 metros) de distancia. Evitar estar cerca de los demás. (Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.) Manos: Lavarte las manos con frecuencia o usar desinfectante para manos. (Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.)

New “¡Recuerda las 3Ms!” resources are part of NCDHHS’ Prevent and Protect campaign, which includes resources for businesses, local health departments, community organizations and others to share.

The online resources include social media graphics, flyers, posters and video public service announcements.



The goal of the Prevent and Protect campaign is to inform people about preventative measures, testing, and contact tracing so they have tools and resources to protect themselves and their loved ones and help slow the spread of COVID-19.



To access the “¡Recuerda las 3Ms! resources in Spanish, the “Know Your 3Ws!” in English, as well as other helpful COVID-19 resources, please visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PreventAndProtect.

