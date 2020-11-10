NCDHHS offers Spanish Translation; Improved online applications for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it has upgraded the mobile-friendly ePASS website to include a Spanish language option.

The enhancement to the state’s online application portal for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) provides access to program information in Spanish, as well as the ability to complete the application process online in Spanish, which was previously only possible using a paper form.

“Removing language barriers helps meet the needs of a wider population while continuing to support the practice of social distancing measures,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “The entire application process can be accomplished from the safety and convenience of the home.”

Additional ePASS features that were updated in June 2020 include:

More efficient application processing for Medicaid applications

Improved look and feel making navigation easier on multiple device types

Fewer questions included in the application

Applicants only answer questions applicable to them

Personalized dashboards with important account information and notifications

Guidance throughout the site based on frequently asked questions

Ability to attach documents easily

Links to relevant program information

Links to paper applications and voter registration

To learn more about the new features of NC FAST’s ePASS upgrade, visit the Medicaid / NC Health Choice webpage or the NCDHHS Food and Nutrition Service webpage.